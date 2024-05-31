What are you reading? Our summer community booklist on Access Utah

This episode aired Thursday, May 30.

It’s been a while but we’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

Our community booklist:

UPR Listeners:

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Martyr by Kaveh Akbar

Soil by Camille T. Dungy

The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson

A Necessary Lie by Doohyun Kim, Jiyeon Maeng and Heidi Tucker

Anne Holman from The King’s English:

A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko and Emerald Mile

Crow Talk by Eileen Garvin

Cast Away by Kase Johnstun

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (prequel to There There)

The Unwedding by Ally Condie

The Bitter Past by Bruce Borgos (and Shades of Mercy coming in July)

Return to Blood by Michael Bennet (Better the Blood was first Hannah Westerman)

The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

James by Percival Everett (and in tandem The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain)

Demon Copperhead (and in tandem David Copperfield)

Long Island by Colm Toibin (sequel to Brooklyn)

The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club by Helen Simonson (author of Major Pettigrew's Last Stand)

Familiaris by David Wroblewski (author of The Story of Edgar Sawtelle) Hamlet

Ferris by Kate DiCamillo

Tom’s list:

Louis L’Amour: Jubal Sackett / Conagher / Last Stand at Papago Wells

P. G. Wodehouse: Something New / Joy in the Morning / Mulliner Stories

American Heritage History of World War II

Battle Cry of Freedom by James McPherson

Truman by David McCullough

Lincoln by David Herbert Donald

Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin

The Proud Tower by Barbara Tuchman

Eisenhower in War and Peace by Jean Edward Smith

Elaine Thatcher’s book list:

The Summer Before the Dark (1973)

Doris Lessing

Outstanding. It’s the first of her books that I have read and definitely won’t be the last. Lots

of inner dialogue, if you like that sort of thing. I think she really captured some of the

experiences and dilemmas of middle-aged women. Five stars.

Kabul (1986)

M.E. Hirsh

Another excellent book about an upper-class Afghani family (with an American mother) dealing

with the political and personal pressures of the 1970s in Afghanistan, New York, and Moscow.

The Forest: A Fable of America in the 1830s (2023)

Alexander Nemerov

A fascinating series of short-short stories of America in the 1830s. Some characters were real

people, others are fictional. Each story puts a magnifying glass on a small aspect of Jacksonian

America, and each has some connection to the forests that then covered most of the eastern

part of North America.

Elegy for Eddie (Maisie Dobbs, #9) (2012)

Jacqueline Winspear

The Maisie Dobbs books, according to USA Today, are “less whodunits than why-dunits, more

P.D. James than Agatha Christie.” This one deals with the murder of a street peddler and

explores the tensions between the working classes and aristocrats in 1930s London.

Leaving Everything Most Loved (Maisie Dobbs, #10) (2013)

Jacqueline Winspear

Another Maisie Dobbs “why-dunit,” this story engages with the lives of Indian immigrants in

England.

A Rule Against Murder (Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, #4) (2008)

Louise Penny

In keeping with my own preference for non-gory and non-dark mysteries (but not a fan of most

“cozy” mysteries), this book presents Canadian Inspector Gamache and his team as they

investigate a murder at a quiet rural resort. I love Gamache’s gentlemanly ways, even as his

younger associates are a bit more rough around the edges.

Sacred Clowns (Leaphorn & Chee, #11) (1993)

Tony Hillerman

It’s been several decades since I last read a Tony Hillerman novel—I read so many of them years ago that I became tired of them. But it was a wonderful reunion with old friends Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Nation Police as they try to solve crimes committed in a Pueblo village. Lots of great characters that echo my own experiences of living in New Mexico.

The Kill Artist (2000)

Daniel Silva

I wanted to like this, partly because the protagonist is an art restorer, but I guess I’m past my

spy thriller phase. This character is also an international assassin, and I didn’t enjoy the details

of planning to kill a terrorist. But it’s well-written and might appeal to other readers.

The Bookshop on the Corner (Kirrinfief, #1) (2016)

Jenny Colgan

Formulaic and just ok. A young librarian loses her job and moves to a village in Scotland and

starts a mobile bookshop there.

