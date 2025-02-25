Public access to government records on Access Utah

Today we’ll talk about Utah’s Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA).

Senate Assistant Majority Whip, Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, and other legislators say the state’s open records process needs an overhaul. McKell is sponsoring Senate Bill 277 to replace the State Records Committee with a Government Records Office director.

The Utah Media Coalition and others say the system is working well and that proposed changes would make it harder for citizens to find out what state government is doing.