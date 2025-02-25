© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Access Utah

Public access to government records on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:41 PM MST
The Utah State Capitol with snow around it.
Al.Naumenko
/
commons.wikimedia.org

Today we’ll talk about Utah’s Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA).

Senate Assistant Majority Whip, Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, and other legislators say the state’s open records process needs an overhaul. McKell is sponsoring Senate Bill 277 to replace the State Records Committee with a Government Records Office director.

The Utah Media Coalition and others say the system is working well and that proposed changes would make it harder for citizens to find out what state government is doing.

Eric Peterson is the Executive Director of The Utah Investigative Journalism Project.

Tags
Access Utah UPR2025 Legislative SessionGRAMA
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content