On this episode, we talk with artist and author Teresa Jordan and musician, composer, and writer Hal Cannon. A while back they moved from Virgin, Utah, to Portland, Oregon. They live in a floating home on the Willamette River. Hal continues to make music and Teresa is working as a Buddhist chaplain at a large inner-city hospital. We’ll hear music from Hal Cannon’s two recent albums and talk about Teresa Jordan’s short film Birds of Praise.

Teresa Jordan and Hal Cannon on Access Utah

Teresa Jordan is an artist and author who grew up in a house full of books on an isolated ranch in Wyoming. Her books include "Cowgirls: Women of the American West," the ranch memoir, "Riding the White Horse Home," and "The Year of Living Virtuously." After more than 35 years writing for publication and teaching creative nonfiction, Teresa “retired” from writing in 2016 to concentrate on visual art and mindfulness practice.

Hal Cannon is a musician, composer, and writer who spent much of his life as a folklorist and radio producer. As the founding Director of the Western Folklife Center and the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, he has published dozens of books and recordings on the folk arts of the West. His latest albums are Cowboy Sutra, and, with 3hattrio, Come Morning.

