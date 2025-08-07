© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Friends with Words': Martha Barnette on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:42 PM MDT
The cover of "Friends with Words: Adventures in Languageland" features several different emoticon faces made with punctuation marks.
bookshop.org

Martha Barnette has spent two decades as the co-host of "A Way with Words," lauded by Mary Norris in The New Yorker as “a virtual treasure house” and “‘Car Talk’ for Lexiphiles.”

Over that time, she’s developed a keen sense of what fascinates people about language. They are curious about etymology and revel in slang, are surprised by regional vocabulary and celebrate linguistic diversity. Idioms both puzzle and delight word lovers, and they are eager to share family neologisms and that weird phrase Grandma always used to say.

In Friends with Words, Barnette weaves together all these strands in an entertaining exploration of language. Friends with Words also tells Barnette’s story — from her Appalachian roots through her study of Ancient Greek, and on to the making of a beloved and enduring show.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
