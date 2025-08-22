'Chasing Ice' with James Balog on Access Utah

This episode first aired in August 2016.

In the spring of 2005, acclaimed environmental photographer James Balog headed to the Arctic on a tricky assignment for National Geographic: to capture images to help tell the story of the Earth’s changing climate. Even with a scientific upbringing, Balog had been a skeptic about climate change. But that first trip north opened his eyes to the biggest story in human history and sparked a challenge within him that would put his career and his very well-being at risk.

"Chasing Ice" is the story of one man’s mission to change the tide of history by gathering undeniable evidence of our changing planet. Within months of that first trip to Iceland, the photographer conceived the boldest expedition of his life: The Extreme Ice Survey. With a band of young adventurers in tow, Balog began deploying revolutionary time-lapse cameras across the brutal Arctic to capture a multi-year record of the world’s changing glaciers.

"Chasing Ice" was shortlisted for the 2013 Academy Awards. It has been screened at The White House, the U.S. Congress, the U.K. House of Commons, and the United Nations. It has been the subject of features on the NBC Evening News, ABC Nightline, and The Late Show with David Letterman, Moyers & Company on PBS, Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, and Fresh Air with Terry Gross on NPR.

