© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
When federal funding for public media was eliminated, UPR lost its largest sustainer, putting our important community services at risk. But you can help replace those vital funds by becoming a new sustainer today with a monthly gift. GIVE NOW
Programs
Access Utah

The Latter-day Saint historical enterprise on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:26 AM MDT
A portrait of Richard E. Turley Jr. next to a banner that reads "Arrington Lecture 2025, The Latter-day Saint Historical Enterprise, 1986-2025. September 18, 2025, Starts at 7PM."
USU

Richard E. Turley Jr. is the former managing director of the Church History and Family History Departments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he helped envision, launch, and lead many of the church's most important historical projects of the last four decades. He has authored or edited more than 20 books on Latter-day Saint and Western United States history. His lecture, titled "Team History: The Latter-day Saint Historical Enterprise, 1986–2025," will explore how collaboration transformed modern Latter-day Saint history research.

If history were an Olympic event, it would likely be categorized as an individual sport. Over the centuries, many of the best-known works of history have been produced by individual authors. But in 1977, Latter-day Saint historian Leonard J. Arrington wrote a personal essay in which he promoted the idea of historians working in teams. Dr. Arrington, whose Ph.D. was in economics, titled his essay, "Historian As Entrepreneur." The essay exudes his sense that tackling the most difficult historical topics and projects would, require teamwork.

Building on this concept, over the last four decades, historians and other scholarly professionals of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have successfully used the team approach to tackle projects that might otherwise have proved impossible because of their scale or complexity. In this lecture, Richard E. Turley Jr. will recount the achievements of the church's professional staff over the last four decades in fulfilling Dr. Arrington's vision of team history.

Tags
Access Utah UPRHistoryMormon HistoryThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsArrington Lecture Series
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content