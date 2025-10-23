Celebrating our natural world with Michael Kleber-Diggs on Access Utah
Stokes Nature Center recently brought in writer Michael Kleber-Diggs to headline the kickoff event to their participation in the NEA Big Read.
The book Stokes Nature Center is focusing on is "You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World," edited by Ada Limon. Michael Kleber-Diggs was in Logan on Saturday to share his work from the book and to lead a writing workshop to inspire participants to create their own works celebrating our natural world.
Michael Kleber-Diggs is a poet, essayist, literary critic, and arts educator. He is the author of "My Weight in Water," a memoir about his complicated relationship with lap swimming (forthcoming in 2026). Michael’s debut poetry collection, "Worldly Things," won the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize. Michael is a 2023-2025 Jerome Hill Artist Fellow in Literature, and he teaches creative writing at Augsburg University and through the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop.