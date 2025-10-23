© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Celebrating our natural world with Michael Kleber-Diggs on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:59 PM MDT
Michael Kleber-Diggs stands in front of a red brick wall.
Milkweed

Stokes Nature Center recently brought in writer Michael Kleber-Diggs to headline the kickoff event to their participation in the NEA Big Read.

The book Stokes Nature Center is focusing on is "You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World," edited by Ada Limon. Michael Kleber-Diggs was in Logan on Saturday to share his work from the book and to lead a writing workshop to inspire participants to create their own works celebrating our natural world.

Michael Kleber-Diggs is a poet, essayist, literary critic, and arts educator. He is the author of "My Weight in Water," a memoir about his complicated relationship with lap swimming (forthcoming in 2026). Michael’s debut poetry collection, "Worldly Things," won the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize. Michael is a 2023-2025 Jerome Hill Artist Fellow in Literature, and he teaches creative writing at Augsburg University and through the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
