'The Art of Tennis' with Nicholas Fox Weber on Access Utah

We talk with Nicholas Fox Weber about his new book "The Art of Tennis," which is a celebration of the cultural influence of tennis that paved the way for the sport we love today. In its foundational years, tennis inspired paintings, ballets, music, fiction, poetry, theater, and even clothing design. This book presents examples from all the arts while also lovingly portraying the game of tennis as an art form of its own.

Nicholas Fox Weber has directed the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation for nearly five decades. He is the author of "Mondrian: His Life, His Art, His Quest for the Absolute" and "The Clarks of Cooperstown" among many other distinguished works of history and biography. He lives in Connecticut, Paris, and Ireland.

