'The Art of Tennis' with Nicholas Fox Weber on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:17 PM MST
The cover of 'The Art Of Tennis' which is artwork depicting a man and a woman playing tennis.
David R. Godine

We talk with Nicholas Fox Weber about his new book "The Art of Tennis," which is a celebration of the cultural influence of tennis that paved the way for the sport we love today. In its foundational years, tennis inspired paintings, ballets, music, fiction, poetry, theater, and even clothing design. This book presents examples from all the arts while also lovingly portraying the game of tennis as an art form of its own.

Nicholas Fox Weber has directed the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation for nearly five decades. He is the author of "Mondrian: His Life, His Art, His Quest for the Absolute" and "The Clarks of Cooperstown" among many other distinguished works of history and biography. He lives in Connecticut, Paris, and Ireland.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
