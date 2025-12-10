© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Dementia resources, warning signs, and caregiving on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:37 PM MST
We talk with USU researchers Beth Fauth and Heather Kelley. They are directors of the new Dementia Resource Ambassador program.

We explore resources for those suffering from dementia and their caregivers. We also talk about warning signs for dementia, healthy habits, managing caregiver stress, managing burnout for paid professionals, families managing money in a dementia context, and other related topics.

Beth Fauth, Ph.D., is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center and professor in the Human Development and Family Studies Department.

Heather Kelley, Ph.D., is a researcher for Institute of Disability Research, Policy & Practice.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
