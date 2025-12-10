Dementia resources, warning signs, and caregiving on Access Utah

We talk with USU researchers Beth Fauth and Heather Kelley. They are directors of the new Dementia Resource Ambassador program .

We explore resources for those suffering from dementia and their caregivers. We also talk about warning signs for dementia, healthy habits, managing caregiver stress, managing burnout for paid professionals, families managing money in a dementia context, and other related topics.

Beth Fauth, Ph.D., is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center and professor in the Human Development and Family Studies Department.

Heather Kelley, Ph.D., is a researcher for Institute of Disability Research, Policy & Practice.

