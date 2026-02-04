© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

2026 Great Salt Lake update with Brian Steed on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:51 PM MST
Aerial view of the lake looking toward 1-15
Erin Lewis

Our guest is Great Salt Lake Commissioner and Great Salt Lake Strike Team Co-Chair Brian Steed. The strike team has released its Great Salt Lake Data and Insights Summary, prepared for the 2026 Utah Legislature.

Steed, who also serves as executive director of the USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute of Land, Water and Air, says “It will take all of us working together to protect and sustain the lake.” We talk about the current state of the Great Salt Lake and look at next steps in trying to restore the lake to health.

Tags
Access Utah UPRGreat Salt LakeWater ConversationBrian SteedWater Issues
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams