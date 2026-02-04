2026 Great Salt Lake update with Brian Steed on Access Utah

Our guest is Great Salt Lake Commissioner and Great Salt Lake Strike Team Co-Chair Brian Steed. The strike team has released its Great Salt Lake Data and Insights Summary, prepared for the 2026 Utah Legislature.

Steed, who also serves as executive director of the USU Janet Quinney Lawson Institute of Land, Water and Air, says “It will take all of us working together to protect and sustain the lake.” We talk about the current state of the Great Salt Lake and look at next steps in trying to restore the lake to health.