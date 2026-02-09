Preparing for the 2034 Olympics, SLC traffic, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag and Jose Davila IV join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah’s high-stakes plan for the 2034 Olympics, a new traffic bill for Salt Lake City and its potential challenges, Border Patrol detentions at Utah auto shop sparks questions about warrant-less arrests, and more.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

