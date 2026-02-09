© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Preparing for the 2034 Olympics, SLC traffic, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:25 PM MST
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag and Jose Davila IV join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utah’s high-stakes plan for the 2034 Olympics, a new traffic bill for Salt Lake City and its potential challenges, Border Patrol detentions at Utah auto shop sparks questions about warrant-less arrests, and more.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Access Utah UPRThe Salt Lake Tribune2034 Winter OlympicsTraffic
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
