Breaking a language barrier with Natalia Galicza on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 23, 2026 at 1:59 PM MST
Isabela Kronemberger
Unsplash

This episode first aired in October 2025.

We revisit our conversation with Deseret Magazine reporter Natalia Galicza, talking about her essay titled "Breaking a Language Barrier Brought My Family Together." She says, “My mother’s native tongue divided us. Until I learned to speak it.” We also talk about a new generation of bird watchers.

Natalia Galicza specializes in long-form features and explanatory journalism as a staff writer for Deseret Magazine. She is passionate about human-centered and nuanced narrative storytelling. A University of Florida graduate, her past work has appeared in the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pulitzer Center, and elsewhere.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
