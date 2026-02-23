Breaking a language barrier with Natalia Galicza on Access Utah
This episode first aired in October 2025.
We revisit our conversation with Deseret Magazine reporter Natalia Galicza, talking about her essay titled "Breaking a Language Barrier Brought My Family Together." She says, “My mother’s native tongue divided us. Until I learned to speak it.” We also talk about a new generation of bird watchers.
Natalia Galicza specializes in long-form features and explanatory journalism as a staff writer for Deseret Magazine. She is passionate about human-centered and nuanced narrative storytelling. A University of Florida graduate, her past work has appeared in the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pulitzer Center, and elsewhere.