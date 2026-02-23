Breaking a language barrier with Natalia Galicza on Access Utah

This episode first aired in October 2025.

We revisit our conversation with Deseret Magazine reporter Natalia Galicza, talking about her essay titled " Breaking a Language Barrier Brought My Family Together ." She says, “My mother’s native tongue divided us. Until I learned to speak it.” We also talk about a new generation of bird watchers .

Natalia Galicza specializes in long-form features and explanatory journalism as a staff writer for Deseret Magazine. She is passionate about human-centered and nuanced narrative storytelling. A University of Florida graduate, her past work has appeared in the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pulitzer Center, and elsewhere.