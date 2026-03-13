Learning to read on TikTok with Oliver James on Access Utah

In 2021, Oliver James posted a video on his TikTok saying, “What’s Up? I can’t read.” The video went viral. “Unread: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok” recounts his story.

As a result of childhood learning disabilities and educational neglect, Oliver James graduated from high school and became one of approximately 45 million functionally illiterate Americans. However, at age 32, with big dreams and few tools to realize them, he dedicated himself to learning the key skill that had evaded him his entire life: reading.

Oliver James is a California-based personal trainer, motivational speaker, literacy activist, and influencer. He has been featured on Today, NPR, Jennifer Hudson Show, Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Rachael Ray, and ABC News, among many others. Additionally, he is the recipient of the 2023 Barbara Bush National Literacy Award. He lives in Costa Mesa, California.

