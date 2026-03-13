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Learning to read on TikTok with Oliver James on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 13, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
Union Square & Co.

In 2021, Oliver James posted a video on his TikTok saying, “What’s Up? I can’t read.” The video went viral. “Unread: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok” recounts his story.

As a result of childhood learning disabilities and educational neglect, Oliver James graduated from high school and became one of approximately 45 million functionally illiterate Americans. However, at age 32, with big dreams and few tools to realize them, he dedicated himself to learning the key skill that had evaded him his entire life: reading.

Oliver James is a California-based personal trainer, motivational speaker, literacy activist, and influencer. He has been featured on Today, NPR, Jennifer Hudson Show, Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Rachael Ray, and ABC News, among many others. Additionally, he is the recipient of the 2023 Barbara Bush National Literacy Award. He lives in Costa Mesa, California.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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