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Legislative recap, selling part of Great Salt Lake, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 13, 2026 at 2:17 PM MDT
The sun sets on the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 6, 2026.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The sun sets on the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Leia Larsen, and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a recap of the 2026 Utah legislative session, Utah lawmakers making a deal with the feds to sell a portion of Great Salt Lake, and a major roadblock on a program that provides low income housing to Utahans.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
Utah Legislature cuts income taxes, targets courts and kills controversial bills during 2026 session
Utah will sell part of the Great Salt Lake to the feds — a deal lawmakers call a ‘win-win’ for the lake
Hundreds in northern Utah attained homeownership through this housing program. Federal changes have made it virtually useless

Tags
Access Utah UPRThe Salt Lake Tribune2026 Legislative SessionGreat Salt LakeHousing
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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