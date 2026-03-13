Legislative recap, selling part of Great Salt Lake, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Leia Larsen, and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a recap of the 2026 Utah legislative session, Utah lawmakers making a deal with the feds to sell a portion of Great Salt Lake, and a major roadblock on a program that provides low income housing to Utahans.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Utah Legislature cuts income taxes, targets courts and kills controversial bills during 2026 session

Utah will sell part of the Great Salt Lake to the feds — a deal lawmakers call a ‘win-win’ for the lake

Hundreds in northern Utah attained homeownership through this housing program. Federal changes have made it virtually useless

