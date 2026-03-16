Cache Valley children's book authors on Access Utah

We discover two children’s books written by Cache Valley authors. We talk to Wil Wood, author of “And It Was Beautiful” and Zack Garner and Rachel Quillen Garner, writer and illustrator, respectively, of “Half Moon on the Moon.”

Here’s a description of “And It Was Beautiful:” Can something painful also be beautiful? Is there peace to be found in times of sadness and grief? This story teaches us to reach high even as we sink low in our efforts to fully experience loss and love. Feel the sunshine and the rain through lovely artwork and storytelling in this book about love, grief, and the beauty of it all.

And "Half Moon on The Moon:” Embark on a yoga adventure designed for you and your little one. Through playful poses and imaginative storytelling, this children's book transforms exercise into a bonding experience. Perfect for active play, it encourages movement and mindfulness while exploring a magical lunar landscape together.

