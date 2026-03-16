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Access Utah

Cache Valley children's book authors on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM MDT
The book covers for 'And It Was Beautiful' and 'Half Moon on The Moon.'

We discover two children’s books written by Cache Valley authors. We talk to Wil Wood, author of “And It Was Beautiful” and Zack Garner and Rachel Quillen Garner, writer and illustrator, respectively, of “Half Moon on the Moon.”

Here’s a description of “And It Was Beautiful:” Can something painful also be beautiful? Is there peace to be found in times of sadness and grief? This story teaches us to reach high even as we sink low in our efforts to fully experience loss and love. Feel the sunshine and the rain through lovely artwork and storytelling in this book about love, grief, and the beauty of it all.

And "Half Moon on The Moon:” Embark on a yoga adventure designed for you and your little one. Through playful poses and imaginative storytelling, this children's book transforms exercise into a bonding experience. Perfect for active play, it encourages movement and mindfulness while exploring a magical lunar landscape together.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams