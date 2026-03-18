An oral history of songs in the Intermountain West on Access Utah

Utah State University’s Special Collections and Archives is launching a new oral history initiative titled Intermountain Song Trails , which invites residents across the Intermountain West to share memories of the songs they grew up with. The project explores how songs travel across generations, families, and migration routes, from lullabies passed down at home to work songs, ballads, railroad songs, cowboy songs, and church or scouting traditions.

On the next Access Utah we’ll talk with Joe Kinzer, USU’s Community & Oral History Archivist and Derek Piotr, folklorist and archivist of the Fieldwork Archive . And we’ll hear some songs and associated memories.