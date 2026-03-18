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Access Utah

An oral history of songs in the Intermountain West on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM MDT
A black and white picture of 2 people, one is speaking.
usu.edu

Utah State University’s Special Collections and Archives is launching a new oral history initiative titled Intermountain Song Trails, which invites residents across the Intermountain West to share memories of the songs they grew up with. The project explores how songs travel across generations, families, and migration routes, from lullabies passed down at home to work songs, ballads, railroad songs, cowboy songs, and church or scouting traditions.

On the next Access Utah we’ll talk with Joe Kinzer, USU’s Community & Oral History Archivist and Derek Piotr, folklorist and archivist of the Fieldwork Archive. And we’ll hear some songs and associated memories.

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Access Utah UPRstorytellingFolkloreMusicHistory
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams