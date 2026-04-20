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How extremism tore apart a small American town on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:19 PM MDT
The book cover for 'Strange People on the Hill.'

We talk with Michael Edison Hayden, author of the new book "Strange People on the Hill."

When the white nationalist group VDARE used dark money to purchase a historic castle overlooking Berkeley Springs in West Virginia, America’s “cold civil war” spilled into the scenic tourist town. From behind the imposing stone walls of their castle, VDARE’s Peter and Lydia Brimelow spread propaganda focused on the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, sowing discord in the once peaceful town below. In an attempt to restore civility, a group of neighbors banded together to oppose VDARE’s presence in Berkeley Springs.

Michael Edison Hayden is an author, investigative reporter, and analyst focused on right-wing populism and extremism. From 2018 to 2023, Michael served as a senior investigative reporter and spokesperson for Southern Poverty Law Center. He has written for publications like The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and National Geographic Magazine, among others.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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