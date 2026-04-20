How extremism tore apart a small American town on Access Utah

We talk with Michael Edison Hayden, author of the new book "Strange People on the Hill."

When the white nationalist group VDARE used dark money to purchase a historic castle overlooking Berkeley Springs in West Virginia, America’s “cold civil war” spilled into the scenic tourist town. From behind the imposing stone walls of their castle, VDARE’s Peter and Lydia Brimelow spread propaganda focused on the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, sowing discord in the once peaceful town below. In an attempt to restore civility, a group of neighbors banded together to oppose VDARE’s presence in Berkeley Springs.

Michael Edison Hayden is an author, investigative reporter, and analyst focused on right-wing populism and extremism. From 2018 to 2023, Michael served as a senior investigative reporter and spokesperson for Southern Poverty Law Center. He has written for publications like The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and National Geographic Magazine, among others.

