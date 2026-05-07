Mormon identity in the digital age on Access Utah

Today we talk with Rosemary Avance about her book "Mediated Mormons: Shifting Religious Identities in the Digital Age."

In the early- to mid-2010s, Mitt Romney’s presidential candidacy, the hit Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon," and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “I’m a Mormon” media campaign brought critical media attention to Mormonism. In the book, Avance examines Mormon identities as they intersect with their religious institution, the internet, and modernity during the so-called “Mormon Moment,” and explores how Latter-day Saint stakeholders challenged traditional notions of what it means to be Mormon, vying for control of their own public narratives.

Rosemary Avance is assistant professor of media and strategic communications at Oklahoma State University.