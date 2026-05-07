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Mormon identity in the digital age on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:53 PM MDT
The cover of Mediated Mormons
University of Utah Press

Today we talk with Rosemary Avance about her book "Mediated Mormons: Shifting Religious Identities in the Digital Age."

In the early- to mid-2010s, Mitt Romney’s presidential candidacy, the hit Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon," and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “I’m a Mormon” media campaign brought critical media attention to Mormonism. In the book, Avance examines Mormon identities as they intersect with their religious institution, the internet, and modernity during the so-called “Mormon Moment,” and explores how Latter-day Saint stakeholders challenged traditional notions of what it means to be Mormon, vying for control of their own public narratives.

Rosemary Avance is assistant professor of media and strategic communications at Oklahoma State University.

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Access Utah Access Utah BooksThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsdigital mediaInternetReligion
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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