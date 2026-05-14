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Access Utah

Live broadcast from Springdale with Corey Flintoff on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 14, 2026 at 10:15 AM MDT
Tom Williams and Corey Flintoff, two older white men, sit on a stage during an audience Q&A.
Jesse Walker

Today our guest for the hour is former NPR foreign correspondent Corey Flintoff. We’ll be broadcasting live from Zion Canyon Mesa in Springdale. We’ll talk about Pentagon restrictions on coverage of the war in Iran, Corey Flintoff’s experiences embedding with U.S. troops, and the state of international reporting in general. We’ll also talk about the war in Ukraine and its effects on Ukraine and Russia today.

Corey Flintoff is a former NPR foreign correspondent whose assignments included Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Ukraine and Russia. He was NPR Southeast Asia Bureau chief and Moscow Bureau chief. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, he now lives in Maryland.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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