Live broadcast from Springdale with Corey Flintoff on Access Utah

Today our guest for the hour is former NPR foreign correspondent Corey Flintoff. We’ll be broadcasting live from Zion Canyon Mesa in Springdale. We’ll talk about Pentagon restrictions on coverage of the war in Iran, Corey Flintoff’s experiences embedding with U.S. troops, and the state of international reporting in general. We’ll also talk about the war in Ukraine and its effects on Ukraine and Russia today.

Corey Flintoff is a former NPR foreign correspondent whose assignments included Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Haiti, Ukraine and Russia. He was NPR Southeast Asia Bureau chief and Moscow Bureau chief. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, he now lives in Maryland.