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A field guide to the practice of paying attention on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:37 PM MDT
Torrey House Press

We talk with Thomas Lowe Fleischner, author of the new book "Astonished by Beauty: A Field Guide to the Practice of Paying Attention."

What happens when we truly pay attention to the natural world? "Astonished by Beauty" offers a thoughtful and practical guide to reconnecting with nature through the practice of natural history. Through a series of brief, intimate stories from the Alaskan Arctic to the Amazon, Fleischner reveals how both easy and meaningful it is to deepen our connection with the land and its creatures. He invites us to learn how to look closely, see clearly, and feel deeply the living world around us, while recognizing the vital link between our well-being and the health of the Earth.

Thomas Lowe Fleischner, a naturalist and conservation biologist, is a leading voice advocating for the importance and rejuvenation of natural history. He is the author of numerous articles and professional papers and author or editor of four books, including "The Way of Natural History" and "Nature, Love, Medicine: Essays On Wildness and Wellness." He was the founding director of the Natural History Institute and is faculty emeritus at Prescott College. He has led and coordinated efforts to recognize the high biodiversity values of the Mogollon Highlands Ecoregion of the American Southwest. He lives in Prescott, Arizona.

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Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksNaturenatural history
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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