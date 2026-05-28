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Cache Valley authors on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
Four book covers edited together.
Spencer Wilkinson
/
Utah Public Radio
The covers of "Fresh Canvas," "Love in the Valley," "Shattered Reflections," and "The Drum Tree."

The Logan Library recently hosted a “Local Authors in Bloom” event, featuring Cache Valley writers. We spotlight those writers on this episode. We get to know them a bit, learn about their books, and talk about the joys and pitfalls of writing. Our guests include Lorin Grace, M.J. Emerson, Melissa Lark, and Catherine V. Wolf.

Melissa Lark writes semi-funny, romantic fiction with a touch of mystery. Her novels include Fresh Canvas, Fresh Start and a forthcoming entry in this series. Lorin Grace is the author of "Love in the Valley," a historic novella set in Cache Valley. M.J. Emerson wrote the romance "Shattered Reflections." And Catherine V. Wolf wrote the eco-fantasy "The Drum Tree."

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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