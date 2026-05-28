Cache Valley authors on Access Utah

The Logan Library recently hosted a “Local Authors in Bloom” event, featuring Cache Valley writers. We spotlight those writers on this episode. We get to know them a bit, learn about their books, and talk about the joys and pitfalls of writing. Our guests include Lorin Grace, M.J. Emerson, Melissa Lark, and Catherine V. Wolf.

Melissa Lark writes semi-funny, romantic fiction with a touch of mystery. Her novels include Fresh Canvas, Fresh Start and a forthcoming entry in this series. Lorin Grace is the author of "Love in the Valley," a historic novella set in Cache Valley. M.J. Emerson wrote the romance "Shattered Reflections." And Catherine V. Wolf wrote the eco-fantasy "The Drum Tree."