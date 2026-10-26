Life, mistakes, and guilt after divorce on Access Utah

After 25 years of marriage, Denice Turner is blindsided when her husband reveals his romance with a Las Vegas stripper. This latest move in their tit-for-tat game of infidelity is too much for her. She files for divorce and heads to South Dakota, where she hopes to fulfill her wildest fantasies. Instead, plagued by guilt about her own faults, she wrecks each new relationship, convinced that she is unforgivable.

Her new memoir, "A Beginner’s Guide to Faults," draws on the language of geology to explore fault lines in a long marriage — deep fractures formed by unmet needs, quiet betrayals, and the human longing for connection and freedom.

Denice Turner is a master educator and compulsive gardener who specializes in life story as a tool for healing and growth. She is the author of "Worthy: A Memoir" and "Writing the Heavenly Frontier," books that explore how place shapes identity and narrative. She teaches English language arts and literacy at Black Hills State University.