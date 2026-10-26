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Life, mistakes, and guilt after divorce on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 26, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
A woman with short brown hair and chunky black glasses smiles at the camera in front of a grey background
Black Hills State University

After 25 years of marriage, Denice Turner is blindsided when her husband reveals his romance with a Las Vegas stripper. This latest move in their tit-for-tat game of infidelity is too much for her. She files for divorce and heads to South Dakota, where she hopes to fulfill her wildest fantasies. Instead, plagued by guilt about her own faults, she wrecks each new relationship, convinced that she is unforgivable.

Her new memoir, "A Beginner’s Guide to Faults," draws on the language of geology to explore fault lines in a long marriage — deep fractures formed by unmet needs, quiet betrayals, and the human longing for connection and freedom.

Denice Turner is a master educator and compulsive gardener who specializes in life story as a tool for healing and growth. She is the author of "Worthy: A Memoir" and "Writing the Heavenly Frontier," books that explore how place shapes identity and narrative. She teaches English language arts and literacy at Black Hills State University.

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Access Utah Las VegasBooks on Access UtahMemoirMarriage
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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