On this special member drive episode of Access Utah, we celebrate 70 years of Utah Public Radio and take a behind-the-scenes look at Access Utah and revisit a few old segments. We're Joined by past Access Utah Producers, Bennett Purser, Katie Swain and Shalayne Smith Needham.

Some of the Segments we revisit include an interview with Rita Moreno, the Bears Ears National Monument Designation, and a segment titled, Gorilla Girls.