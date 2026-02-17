Ask an Expert: February pre-gardening checklist

Much can be done now to get a jumpstart on the growing season. The following tips can help get you going:

Consider adding a smaller structure to your garden. Smaller structures, such as a low tunnel or a larger high tunnel, can help to extend your growing season. Get a jumpstart on growing your crops. Try your hand at starting vegetables or annual plants indoors from seed. Consider growing herbs and/or micro-greens indoors to add fresh grains to your diet. If you're storing bulbs, check their condition to make sure they're still firm. Remove any that are soft or rotten. Prune grapes and fruit trees in late February to early March. Fertilize fruit trees at least six weeks before they bloom. Monitor for deer and rodent damage in the landscape. Avoid fungus gnat infestation in house plants by allowing the soil to dry between watering.

Specific gardening information can be found at garden.usu.edu. Here, you will find fruit, vegetable, and herb growing guides. You'll also find information on soil, lawn, yard, tree, shrub, and flower care.

In addition, you will find monthly tips, the basics of gardening, and information on events, classes, and more.