The USU Extension logo.
Ask An Expert

Ask an Expert: February pre-gardening checklist

By Duck Thurgood
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:16 PM MST
A few different plant bulbs in a white room. One is vibrant in color and standing up, while about four others are less vibrant and are in a pile together.
Kaptured by Kaisa
/
Unsplash
Bulbs that have been stored should be checked to make sure they aren't soft or rotten.

Much can be done now to get a jumpstart on the growing season. The following tips can help get you going:

  1. Consider adding a smaller structure to your garden. Smaller structures, such as a low tunnel or a larger high tunnel, can help to extend your growing season.
  2. Get a jumpstart on growing your crops. Try your hand at starting vegetables or annual plants indoors from seed.
  3. Consider growing herbs and/or micro-greens indoors to add fresh grains to your diet.
  4. If you're storing bulbs, check their condition to make sure they're still firm. Remove any that are soft or rotten.
  5. Prune grapes and fruit trees in late February to early March.
  6. Fertilize fruit trees at least six weeks before they bloom.
  7. Monitor for deer and rodent damage in the landscape.
  8. Avoid fungus gnat infestation in house plants by allowing the soil to dry between watering.

Specific gardening information can be found at garden.usu.edu. Here, you will find fruit, vegetable, and herb growing guides. You'll also find information on soil, lawn, yard, tree, shrub, and flower care.

In addition, you will find monthly tips, the basics of gardening, and information on events, classes, and more.

Tags
Ask An Expert UPRAsk an ExpertGardeningGardening Tips
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
