Behind the Headlines

Orrin Hatch’s legacy, a family’s ‘horror story’ and more on Behind the Headlines

Published April 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT
Orrin Hatch was honored at the Utah Republican Convention in 2018. He died Saturday at age 88.

The Ute Tribe believes a Uinta Basin rancher is “misappropriating” its water, but federal courts aren’t intervening. Almost 20 years after their parents were killed in Brazil, the Staheli siblings are still seeking justice. And remembering Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history and a “giant” on Utah’s political stage.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brian Maffly and Kolbie Peterson, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

