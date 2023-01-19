UnDisciplined: What Lula's election means for Brazil's rainforests

When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil in early January, one of his most pressing problems was the Amazon – which environmental experts agree is at a dangerous tipping point. And of course, it's not just Brazil's future at stake. What Lula does now may impact every person on this planet.

