upr-header-1.jpg
UnDisciplined
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What Lula's election means for Brazil's rainforests

By Matthew LaPlante
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST
When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil in early January, one of his most pressing problems was the Amazon – which environmental experts agree is at a dangerous tipping point. And of course, it's not just Brazil's future at stake. What Lula does now may impact every person on this planet.

Heriberto Araujo's new book is Masters of the Lost Land: The Untold Story of the Fight to Own the Amazon and the Violent Fight for the World's Last Frontier.

UnDisciplined
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
