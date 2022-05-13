© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Native American boarding schools and more on Behind the Headlines

Published May 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT
Paris Hilton speaks at a Stop Institutional Child Abuse event, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. Hilton is in Washington advocating efforts to improve protections of youth in residential programs and facilities.

Tribal leaders say a landmark federal report on the legacy of Indigenous boarding schools is just a “starting point.” Paris Hilton, urging federal oversight, reveals she was sexually abused at a Utah teen treatment center. And with the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, what The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says (and doesn’t say) about abortion.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Alastair Lee Bitsóí, Jessica Miller, and Peggy Fletcher Stack join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines Native American Boarding Schoolstroubled teen industryChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsAbortin Laws
