'Playing religion' with LDS board games on Access Utah

"Playing Religion" is an exhibit at Utah State University which explores games inspired by the teachings and culture of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Featuring items from USU's Special Collections & Archives, the exhibit highlights how these games have been a means to teach faith, reinforce core values, and cultivate a sense of community among participants.

Our guests are the exhibit’s curators: Patrick Mason, the Leonard J. Arrington chair of Mormon history and culture at USU, and Rebecca Bayeck, an assistant professor in the department of instructional technology and learning sciences at USU.