'Playing religion' with LDS board games on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published February 13, 2025 at 1:22 PM MST
A graphic that says "Playing Religion" in a variety of bright colors with an outline of the angel Moroni statue. In the background are some images of dice, game pieces, and a winding striped line akin to a game board.
Utah State Uniersity

"Playing Religion" is an exhibit at Utah State University which explores games inspired by the teachings and culture of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Featuring items from USU's Special Collections & Archives, the exhibit highlights how these games have been a means to teach faith, reinforce core values, and cultivate a sense of community among participants.

Our guests are the exhibit’s curators: Patrick Mason, the Leonard J. Arrington chair of Mormon history and culture at USU, and Rebecca Bayeck, an assistant professor in the department of instructional technology and learning sciences at USU.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
