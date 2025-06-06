© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The oral history of Navajo Code Talkers with Laura Tohe on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 6, 2025 at 9:11 AM MDT
Author Laura Tohe
Rio Nuevo Press

Laura Tohe is a poet, writer, librettist, scholar of Indigenous American Literature, and former Navajo Nation Poet Laureate. She holds a doctorate degree in creative writing, Indigenous American literature, and American literature and is professor emerita at Arizona State University. Her books include "No Parole Today," about her experiences in a boarding school, and "Code Talker Stories," an oral history book with the remaining Navajo Code Talkers. She wrote the libretto for Enemy Slayer, A Navajo Oratorio. She is at Zion Canyon Mesa in Springdale through this week.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
