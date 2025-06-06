The oral history of Navajo Code Talkers with Laura Tohe on Access Utah

Laura Tohe is a poet, writer, librettist, scholar of Indigenous American Literature, and former Navajo Nation Poet Laureate. She holds a doctorate degree in creative writing, Indigenous American literature, and American literature and is professor emerita at Arizona State University. Her books include "No Parole Today," about her experiences in a boarding school, and "Code Talker Stories," an oral history book with the remaining Navajo Code Talkers. She wrote the libretto for Enemy Slayer, A Navajo Oratorio. She is at Zion Canyon Mesa in Springdale through this week.