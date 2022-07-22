How the U. failed to safeguard a slain student and more on Behind the Headlines

The University of Utah acknowledges that it failed to recognize student Zhifan Dong was in danger before she was killed. A Utah oil field spilled 400 barrels near Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument last fall — and it’s still cleaning up the crude. And the only known photo of Mormon founder Joseph Smith is unearthed by one of his descendants.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Brian Maffly and Courtney Tanner, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.