Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

How the U. failed to safeguard a slain student and more on Behind the Headlines

Published July 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
Screenshot 2022-07-22 at 10-52-56 How the U. failed to safeguard a slain student a nagging oil spill near Grand Staircase and the only known photo of Joseph Smith - KCPW.png
Zhifan Dong
/
Dong Family
Pictured is Zhifan Dong, a student at the University of Utah, at Salt Lake City’s City Creek Center. She was killed Feb. 11, 2022, in a Salt Lake City motel. Her boyfriend has been charged in her slaying.

The University of Utah acknowledges that it failed to recognize student Zhifan Dong was in danger before she was killed. A Utah oil field spilled 400 barrels near Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument last fall — and it’s still cleaning up the crude. And the only known photo of Mormon founder Joseph Smith is unearthed by one of his descendants.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Brian Maffly and Courtney Tanner, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines University of UtahGrand Staircase-EscalanteJoseph Smith
