Youth and families invited to mental health event at Utah State Capitol

In honor of Children's Mental Health Awareness Month, the Utah School Mental Health Collaborative and Mending Minds Village are inviting youth and parents from across the state to attend their inaugural Children's Mental Health Advocacy Event at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday, May 6.

Dr. Aaron Fischer, co-director of the Utah School Mental Health Collaborative, said the event is all about community connection and visibility.

“Really, what this came out of was the work of our statewide community who really cares a lot about youth mental health," he said. "And so in an effort to really bring more attention to this issue and show that it impacts really everyone across the state, we wanted to have this day.”

In Utah, 1 in 5 children experience a mental health disorder each year, and suicide remains the leading cause of death for 10-17 year-olds in the state, according to state data.

“We need to do something about this," Fischer said. "It seems like this is the right time. So I'm getting really excited for the event tomorrow, and hope the turnout is just amazing.”

The event at the state capitol kicks off at 9 a.m. with breakfast and will include student speakers, more than ten community partners, and remarks from state leaders, including Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox.

Attendees will also have time set aside towards the end of the event to meet and talk with state legislators.

“What's really important is that we can get the folks who are making policy to be there and talk with people," Fischer emphasized, "but also how folks can get involved and get engaged with that legislative process, and hopefully demystify it so people realize their voice is really important.”

Fischer added that his team hopes the event becomes an annual tradition that will continue building excitement, awareness, and access to mental health support across the state.

