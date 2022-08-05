SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Brian Maffly and Leto Sapunar, as well as editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.