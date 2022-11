Sen. Mike Lee successfully fends off his independent challenger and Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation sails to victory in the 2022 midterm elections. And scientists say the Great Salt Lake’s ecological collapse has begun,

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune statewatch editor Jeff Parrott, water and land use reporter Leia Larsen and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.