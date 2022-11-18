LDS on same-sex marriage and Donald Trump and more on Behind the Headlines

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints react to the faith’s support of a federal law that would codify same-sex marriage. Plus, Donald Trump announces another run for the presidency, but Latter-day Saint Republicans may not be in his camp. And, in an unusual move, state lawmakers say they’ll file an amicus brief opposing a hold on Utah’s abortion trigger law.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

