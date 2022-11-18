© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

LDS on same-sex marriage and Donald Trump and more on Behind the Headlines

Published November 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST
TLVNWQZXDZFCPJNJFJXPE6B6WY-500x338.jpg
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Salt Lake Temple, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints react to the faith’s support of a federal law that would codify same-sex marriage. Plus, Donald Trump announces another run for the presidency, but Latter-day Saint Republicans may not be in his camp. And, in an unusual move, state lawmakers say they’ll file an amicus brief opposing a hold on Utah’s abortion trigger law.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsDonald TrumpAbortion Laws
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content