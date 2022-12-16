© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Lawmaker’s Qatar trip, wasteful school spending and more on Behind the Headlines

By Roger McDonough
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Whittier Elementary kindergarten teacher Betsy Haslam gathers her students for recess after hosting members of the Salt Lake City School District Sustainability in Action group on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The district shared details about progress being made on sustainability with Whittier Elementary demoing water savings and lighting efficiency along with the early stages of adding 510 solar panels to the roof of the school.

Qatar pays for Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, to travel to the FIFA World Cup. Utah technology layoffs continue as yet another company valued over $1 billion sheds hundreds of workers. This year’s flu season is gearing up to be the worst in years, with cases increasing and more Utahns heading to the hospital. And a state audit faults the Salt Lake City School District for not closing schools — despite declining enrollment — leading to millions in wasted spending.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

