Lawmaker’s Qatar trip, wasteful school spending and more on Behind the Headlines

Qatar pays for Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, to travel to the FIFA World Cup. Utah technology layoffs continue as yet another company valued over $1 billion sheds hundreds of workers. This year’s flu season is gearing up to be the worst in years, with cases increasing and more Utahns heading to the hospital. And a state audit faults the Salt Lake City School District for not closing schools — despite declining enrollment — leading to millions in wasted spending.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.