Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

School vouchers, health care for trans youth and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST
TransRally.012423-tn-24-tn-2049-500x333.jpg
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People gather at a rally in support of transgender youth at the Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

A bill to prevent doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors advances at the Legislature as crowds rally for transgender health care at the Utah Capitol. A domestic violence database could prevent more violence in Utah. And a controversial school voucher bill passes the Utah Legislature.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jacob Scholl and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or on Twitter at @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines UPRSchoolsTransgender Childrentransgender issuesdomestic violence
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
