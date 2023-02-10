© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST
SLC-Crosswalks-lh117-500x375.jpg
Leah Hogsten
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The crosswalk warning device at 200 South at Edison Street on Friday, February 3, 2023.

How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Courtney Tanner and Paighten Harkins, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneGreat Salt Lakelds churchpedestriansRoad Safety
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content