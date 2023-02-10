LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Courtney Tanner and Paighten Harkins, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

