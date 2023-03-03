© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Property taxes, asbestos lawsuits and visa lotteries

By Tom Williams
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST
A Utah senator sees a way to ease the property tax burden on homeowners. A bill at the Legislature would make it more difficult to sue for asbestos injuries. And, with the H-1B visa lottery poised to start, some experts say the process makes it hard to hire international talent.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad and Palak Jayswal, news columnist Robert Gehrke and Eric Peterson from The Utah Investigative Journalism Project join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

