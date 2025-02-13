© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah taxation, revenue, and budget

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Dan McCayPhil Dean
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:33 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute's Chief Economist, Phil Dean, joins the two in discussing Utah taxes and how to evaluate and predict tax policy outcomes. They also discuss how demographic and population change affects revenue from taxes, progressive taxation, and the state's budget for 2025.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Utah TaxesIncome TaxProperty TaxTax Reform
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
See stories by Dan McCay
Phil Dean
See stories by Phil Dean
Related Content