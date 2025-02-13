Utah taxation, revenue, and budget

Both Sides of the Aisle—From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute's Chief Economist, Phil Dean, joins the two in discussing Utah taxes and how to evaluate and predict tax policy outcomes. They also discuss how demographic and population change affects revenue from taxes, progressive taxation, and the state's budget for 2025.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.