© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s spring member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

LDS Missionaries and mental health and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT
Gwyneth_Paltrow_Skiing_Lawsuit_62876-1-500x333.jpg
Rick Bowmer, Pool, File
/
AP Photo
FILE – Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over a 2016 collision at a posh Utah ski resort has drawn worldwide attention, spawning memes and sparking debate about the burden and power of celebrity.

Mental health challenges for missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are rising and so is the faith’s response. A jury decides that Gwyneth Paltrow was not at fault for a Deer Valley ski crash. The trial shines light on the Wild West of ski law. And federal funds will soon be used to make Utah roads safer.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Scott D. Pierce, Julie Jag and Sofia Jeremias, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRSkiingLawsuitsLDS MissionaryMental HealthUtah Roads
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content