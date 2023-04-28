© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

A rebounding Lake Powell, an exiting Salt Lake Bees and a dog-friendly city

By Tom Williams
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT
BTH.jpg
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Salt Lake Bees face the Reno Aces at Smith’s Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

This week in Utah news: How Salt Lake City tried to keep the Bees baseball team, and why it didn’t work. With projections showing a 71-foot rebound coming, Lake Powell resumes the Grand Canyon’s experimental floods. And a Utah woman couldn’t find a good list of dog-friendly places in Salt Lake City, so she started making one.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Blake Apgar, Brian Maffly and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
