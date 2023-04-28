A rebounding Lake Powell, an exiting Salt Lake Bees and a dog-friendly city

This week in Utah news: How Salt Lake City tried to keep the Bees baseball team, and why it didn’t work. With projections showing a 71-foot rebound coming, Lake Powell resumes the Grand Canyon’s experimental floods. And a Utah woman couldn’t find a good list of dog-friendly places in Salt Lake City, so she started making one.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Blake Apgar, Brian Maffly and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

