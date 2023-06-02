© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Chris Stewart’s departure; LGBTW activist’s strategy; I-15’s widening; and Brigham’s drag-performing son

By Tom Williams
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM MDT
Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, poses for a photograph at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Williams talked about his success in getting anti-LGBTQ measures and proposals repealed and changed, and the unlikely connections he’s built with some of Utah’s most conservative figures in his efforts to protect the state’s LGBTQ community.
/
Rep. Chris Stewart confirms he is leaving Congress, citing his wife’s health concerns. Bigger freeways don’t cut traffic congestion, many studies show. What could Utah do with Interstate 15 instead? Utah LGBTQ activist Troy Williams aims to protect his community by breaking bread with GOP lawmakers. And Brigham Young’s drag-performing son skirted traditional norms and now stirs speculation.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Emily Anderson Stern and Mark Eddington, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
