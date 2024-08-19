Daily news: Double semitruck collision causes hazmat situation and highway closure

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, August 19. In this edition:



Double Semitruck collision closes down highway

9:18 a.m.

Two semitrucks crashed in Spanish Fork Canyon Sunday afternoon, causing a hazmat situation and closure of the highway.

"U.S. 6 is a semi rollover with minor injuries. The canyon has been shut down due to the fuel spill," said Cpl. Haley Scheer with Utah Highway Patrol.

Scheer confirmed it was a double semi crash and about 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while crews cleaned up the roadway.

"Traffic is being diverted to (U.S.) 89. Price is closed at Summit," Scheer said.

The road was reopened by 10:30 p.m. There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Semitruck driver dead after rear ending another semitruck

9:18 a.m.

A semitruck driver died after his vehicle hit another semitruck and rolled early Sunday.

About 3:30 a.m., a crash involving two semitrucks was reported on I-15 just outside of Parowan, in Iron County.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Haley Scheer said one semi was northbound when it began to approach another northbound semi ahead, in the right lane. For unknown reasons, the first semi rear-ended the second semi, causing the first truck to veer off the right shoulder and roll.

Scheer said the driver of the semi that rolled sustained fatal injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

Information about the driver of the second semi was not available Sunday afternoon.

Lightning strike capsizes fishing boat into the Bear River

9:18 a.m.

One person is dead after a fishing boat was struck by lightning, capsizing the boat and throwing three people into the Bear River early Sunday.

About 12:10 a.m., deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a boat being struck by lightning on Bear River in Corinne.

Three men went into the water when the boat was hit, but only two men made it to shore, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The third person went under the water.

About 5:30 a.m., the body of the third man was located using sonar and rescue divers, the release says. The identities of those involved were not released Sunday.

The two surviving men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer.

The death is considered an ongoing investigation.

USU students reminded of parking restrictions in near by neighborhoods

9:18 a.m.

Logan City Parking Enforcement is reminding USU students about parking restrictions in neighborhoods. Signs have been posted to designate areas where residential parking permits are required to park on the street.

Some areas only require a permit Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but others are enforced 24/7 between Aug. 1 and May 31.

The residential parking permit program took effect in 2017 to prevent parking shortages for people living in residential areas.

Logan residents raised concerns that too many people using university complexes and other large buildings were parking on the street in the surrounding residential and business areas.

The increased demand during school often exceeded the amount of on-street parking for residents and businesses.

Even with a residential parking permit, on-street parking is prohibited during the winter.