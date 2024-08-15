Vandals cut down pride flags again in Logan. This time they were caught on camera

A center for inclusion in northern Utah has been targeted again by vandals, but this time, the culprits were caught on camera.

On Aug. 9, two masked individuals slashed and stole the pride flags outside of Logan’s Pride House, just minutes after a large group had left. Dorothy Wallis, president of the nonprofit, said people were still inside the building when the flags were stolen, leaving shortly after to witness the aftermath of the crime.

Two masked people slash pride flags outside of Logan's Pride House on Aug. 9

“We knew it was a knife last time, but we didn’t have the video footage,” Wallis said. “It was real unnerving to hear the flags being sliced, as opposed to just taken.”

The next morning, the center put the flags right back up — just as it did the last time.

“We have literally hundreds of flags, so this is not worth your time,” Wallis said. “We can put them out, and when hundreds are gone, we can get more.”

The theft follows a spike in other pride flags being stolen in the area. Lt. Brad Franke with the Logan City Police Department said his department has received numerous similar reports in recent weeks, including from Logan Pride.

He said there are currently no leads on who is responsible for last week’s theft.

“Stop it, grow up, respect other people’s property,” Franke said. “Sometimes people just don’t think that something they do in two minutes has such a lasting effect on other people emotionally. This flag isn’t a flag to other people. This represents them as a person.”