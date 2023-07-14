© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Redistricting, a canyon gondola and more on Behind the Headlines

By Roger McDonough
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT
Ute artist Keith Secola Jr. created this collage representing the tribe’s history and aspirations in education. Secola is the grandson of noted Ute leader Francis McKinley.

The Utah Supreme Court hears arguments over the challenge to how the state’s majority-Republican Legislature went about drawing new congressional districts. Analysis shows that Ute Tribe schoolchildren have been failed by public schools more than any other students in the state. The Paiute Tribe considers “how best to honor and memorialize” children who died at a former boarding school site. And the Utah Department of Transportation makes official its plan to build a gondola through Little Cottonwood Canyon.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jacob Scholl and Courtney Tanner join guest host Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

