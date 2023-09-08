Celeste Maloy’s GOP win and more on Behind the Headlines

Celeste Maloy wins in a tight Utah 2nd Congressional District GOP primary. Groups sue Utah, trying to save Great Salt Lake through the public trust doctrine. And 30 years after the “September Six” purge, would The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints do it again?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Leia Larsen and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join host Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.