Behind the Headlines

Celeste Maloy’s GOP win and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT
Antelope Island, on the Great Salt Lake, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune)
Antelope Island, on the Great Salt Lake, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Celeste Maloy wins in a tight Utah 2nd Congressional District GOP primary. Groups sue Utah, trying to save Great Salt Lake through the public trust doctrine. And 30 years after the “September Six” purge, would The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints do it again?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Leia Larsen and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join host Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
Tom Williams
