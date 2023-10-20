© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are working to get back on the air in Teasdale at 94.5. In the meantime, listen here or on the UPR app.
Programs
Behind the Headlines

Wondrous eclipse, SLC’s Olympics chances and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT
The entire moon is seen in front of the sun from a viewing party for the annular solar eclipse at Snow College in Richfield on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The entire moon is seen in front of the sun from a viewing party for the annular solar eclipse at Snow College in Richfield on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

A solar eclipse wows crowds in Utah. Latter-day Saints are among the least worried about climate change. And Salt Lake City stands alone in its bid for the 2034 Olympics.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham, Tamarra Kemsley and Julie Jag, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, at @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPREclipseEclipse Pathutah olympicsLDSClimate Change
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content