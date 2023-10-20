Wondrous eclipse, SLC’s Olympics chances and more on Behind the Headlines

A solar eclipse wows crowds in Utah. Latter-day Saints are among the least worried about climate change. And Salt Lake City stands alone in its bid for the 2034 Olympics.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham, Tamarra Kemsley and Julie Jag, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, at @upraccess.