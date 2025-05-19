The economic impact of Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines
Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Robert Gehrke, and Paighten Harkins will join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a new report outlining dire economic effects if the Great Salt Lake were to collapse.
Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
LINKS: