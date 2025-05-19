© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

The economic impact of Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:05 PM MDT
An image of the drying Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Robert Gehrke, and Paighten Harkins will join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a new report outlining dire economic effects if the Great Salt Lake were to collapse.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Behind the Headlines Great Salt LakeUtah politicsUPRBehind the HeadlinesUtah EnvironmentUtah Economy
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
