The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Utah's first child measles case and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:47 AM MDT
A person stands at a podium speaking on behalf of the Utah Department of Health & Human Services.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
Salt Lake Tribune
Dr. Leisha Nolen, Utah's state epidemiologist, shares information about the first confirmed measles case to have originated in Utah during a news conference on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Tribune reporters Brock Marchant, Brooke Larsen, Megan Banta, and UPR/Tribune reporter Clarissa Casper join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including measles cases identified in Utah.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Behind the Headlines Behind the Headlinesutah newsutah health departmentUtah politicsUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
