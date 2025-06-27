Utah's first child measles case and more on Behind the Headlines
Tribune reporters Brock Marchant, Brooke Larsen, Megan Banta, and UPR/Tribune reporter Clarissa Casper join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including measles cases identified in Utah.
Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
LINKS:
- More measles cases identified in Utah, including first in a child
- Forsyth Fire grows to 8,200 acres as firefighters brace for return of hot, dry conditions
- Utah among ‘aggressive players’ in national housing shortage. But states can’t do it alone.
- A summer spot Utahns and Idahoans love is losing its charm, residents say