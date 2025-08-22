A town in mourning, tax evasion allegations, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jose Davila IV, Tony Semerad and Kevin Reynolds join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a small Utah town mourning after two police officers are killed in line of duty, allegations that the LDS Church may owe the IRS $90M, and the state of BYU's sports program in a growing "pay for play" climate.

