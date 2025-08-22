© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

A town in mourning, tax evasion allegations, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
Two kids standing on a sidewalk wearing scout uniforms hold American flags.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Boys from Scouting America Troop 126 put up American flags along the procession route that will be used to transport two law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jose Davila IV, Tony Semerad and Kevin Reynolds join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a small Utah town mourning after two police officers are killed in line of duty, allegations that the LDS Church may owe the IRS $90M, and the state of BYU's sports program in a growing "pay for play" climate.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRutah newsThe Salt Lake TribunePolice OfficersTaxesChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsCollege AthleticsSports
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content